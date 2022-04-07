Executives Buy More Than $400M Of 3 Stocks



Although U.S. stocks traded mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

HP

The Trade: HP Inc. HPQ 10% owner T Warren E Buffett acquired a total of 11,133,565 shares at an average price of $35.80. To acquire these shares, it cost around $398.54 million.

Morgan Stanley recently downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered its price target from $34 to $31.

Morgan Stanley recently downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered its price target from $34 to $31. What HP Does: HP Inc. is a leading provider of computers, printers, and printer supplies. The company's three operating business segments are its personal systems, containing notebooks, desktops, and workstations; and its printing segment which contains supplies, consumer hardware, and commercial hardware; and corporate investments.

Sensient Technologies

The Trade: Sensient Technologies Corporation SXT 10% owner Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a total of 23,659 shares at an average price of $85.74. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2.03 million.

The company's stock gained around 11% over the past month.

The company’s stock gained around 11% over the past month. What Sensient Technologies Does: Sensient Technologies manufactures and markets natural and synthetic colors, flavors, and flavor extracts. The company has a widespread network of facilities around the globe, and its customers operate across a variety of end markets.

Rocket Companies