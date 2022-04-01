5 Stocks To Watch For April 1, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Yatra Online, Inc. YTRA to report a quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $11.84 million before the opening bell. Yatra Online shares gained 2.5% to $2.03 in after-hours trading.

reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also reiterated its FY22 sales guidance. Aehr Test Systems shares gained 4.8% to $10.65 in the after-hours trading session. ALLETE, Inc. ALE priced an underwritten public offering of 3,200,000 shares at $63.00 per share. ALLETE shares dropped 4.5% to $64.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Planet Labs PBC PL reported a Q4 loss of $0.26 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.83 per share. Its revenue rose 23% year-over-year to $37.1 million. The company also said it sees Q1 sales of $38 million to $41 million and FY23 sales of $170 million to $190 million. Planet Labs shares gained 3.1% to $5.24 in the after-hours trading session.

