Expedia And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Although gold futures traded lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Expedia Group

The Trade: Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $200.00. The insider received around $1 million from selling those shares.

(NASDAQ: EXPE) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $200.00. The insider received around $1 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Deutsche Bank recently initiated coverage on Expedia Group with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $218.

Deutsche Bank recently initiated coverage on Expedia Group with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $218. What Expedia Group Does: Expedia is the world's largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (75% of total 2021 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (15%), and advertising revenue (7%).

Waste Management

The Trade: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) Pres, Chief Executive Officer James Fish Jr sold a total of 35,724 shares at an average price of $158.21. The insider received around $5.65 million from selling those shares.

(NYSE: WM) Pres, Chief Executive Officer James Fish Jr sold a total of 35,724 shares at an average price of $158.21. The insider received around $5.65 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: The company, last month, posted in-line quarterly earnings.

The company, last month, posted in-line quarterly earnings. What Waste Management Does: Waste Management ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating approximately 268 active landfills and about 350 transfer stations (includes acquired Advanced Disposal landfills and transfer stations).

Also check this: Insiders Buying These 4 Penny Stocks

ZoomInfo Technologies

The Trade: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) 10% owner Carlyle Holdings I Lp sold a total of 111,777 shares at an average price of $58.42. The insider received around $6.53 million as a result of the transaction.

(NASDAQ: ZI) 10% owner Carlyle Holdings I Lp sold a total of 111,777 shares at an average price of $58.42. The insider received around $6.53 million as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: ZoomInfo Technologies, last month, reported Q4 earnings results and issued guidance.

ZoomInfo Technologies, last month, reported Q4 earnings results and issued guidance. What ZoomInfo Technologies Does: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc provides a go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams. Its cloud-based go-to-market data and insights platform deliver comprehensive and high-quality intelligence and analytics to provide sales and marketing professionals with accurate information and insights on the organizations and professionals.

Have a look at our premarket coverage here .

Royalty Pharma