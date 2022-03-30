5 Stocks To Watch For March 30, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Five Below, Inc. FIVE to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion before the opening bell. Five Below shares gained 2.6% to $175.92 in after-hours trading.

Micron Technology MU reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and also issued strong forecast for the current quarter. Micron shares gained 3.9% to $85.24 in the after-hours trading session.

