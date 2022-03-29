Executives Sell Over $18M Of 3 Stocks

Although gold futures traded lower on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Broadcom

The Trade: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) Chief Legal & Corp Affairs Ofc Mark Brazeal sold a total of 11,214 shares at an average price of $610.00. The insider received around $6.84 million from selling those shares.

Broadcom, earlier during the month, reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results. What Broadcom Does: Broadcom--the combined entity of Broadcom and Avago--boasts a highly diverse product portfolio across an array of end markets.

Dell Technologies

The Trade: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) Pres., Glob. Sales & Cust. Ops William Scannell sold a total of 162,314 shares at an average price of $53.76. The insider received around $8.73 million from selling those shares.

Evercore ISI recently upgraded the rating on Dell Technologies Inc to Outperform from In-Line. What Dell Does: Dell Technologies, born from Dell's 2016 acquisition of EMC, is a leading provider of servers, storage, and networking products through its ISG segment, and PCs, monitors, and peripherals via its CSG division.

Interactive Brokers