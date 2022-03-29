5 Stocks To Watch For March 29, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion before the opening bell. McCormick shares gained 0.5% to $98.09 in after-hours trading.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday. Dave & Buster's shares dropped 7.2% to $40.00 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting Micron Technology, Inc. MU to have earned $1.97 per share on revenue of $7.52 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release quarterly earnings after the markets close. Micron shares gained 0.6% to $80.34 in pre-market trading.

Elbit Systems Ltd. ESLT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion before the opening bell. Elbit Systems shares fell 1.4% to $233.62 in pre-market trading.

Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU to post quarterly earnings at $3.28 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion after the closing bell. Lululemon shares gained 3.3% to close at $331.78 on Monday.

