Insiders Buy Over $1.3M Of 4 Penny Stocks

Lineage Cell Therapeutics

The Trade: Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. LCTX Director Neal Bradsher acquired a total of 930,106 shares at an average price of $1.42. To acquire these shares, it cost $1.32 million.

What's Happening: Lineage Cell Therapeutics recently posted Q4 loss of $0.17 per share.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics recently posted Q4 loss of $0.17 per share. What Lineage Cell Therapeutics Does: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases.

Team

The Trade : Team, Inc. TISI Non-Executive Chairman Michael J Caliel acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $1.56. The insider spent around $31.2 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening : Team recently reported the departure of Amerino Gatti from his positions as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 21, 2022.

: Team recently reported the departure of Amerino Gatti from his positions as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 21, 2022. What Team Does: Team Inc is a provider of specialty industrial services, including inspection, engineering assessment and mechanical repair and remediation required in maintaining high temperature and high-pressure piping systems and vessels that are utilized in the refining, petrochemical, and others.

Williams Industrial Services

The Trade : Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. WLMS VP, Chief Financial Officer Damien Vassall acquired a total of 11,500 shares at an average price of $1.83. To acquire these shares, it cost around $21.08 thousand.

What's Happening : The company recently posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

: The company recently posted downbeat quarterly earnings. What Williams Industrial Services Does: Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides a range of construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in energy, power, and industrial end markets.

