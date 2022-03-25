5 Stocks To Watch For March 25, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects BRP Inc. (NASDAQ: DOOO) to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion before the opening bell. BRP shares gained 0.3% to $71.00 in after-hours trading.

Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company's first-quarter guidance suggested sequentially flat to slightly higher deliveries and below-consensus revenues. Nio shares dropped 2.1% to $21.51 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) to have earned $0.14 per share on revenue of $285.00 million for the latest quarter. The company will release quarterly earnings before the markets open. DXP Enterprises shares gained 0.7% to $31.50 in after-hours trading.

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter and issued weak sales guidance. The company also said it acquired SightPlan Inc. on March 22 for $135 million. SmartRent shares dipped 11.1% to $5.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) reported better-than-expected earnings results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Joby Aviation shares climbed 7.3% to $5.72 in after-hours trading.

