GameStop And 3 Other Stocks Bought By Insiders

Although the Dow Jones traded higher by more than 200 points on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Children's Place

The Trade: The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE Director John Bachman acquired a total of 2,500 shares at an average price of $48.83. To acquire these shares, it cost around $122.08 thousand.

What's Happening: UBS maintained Children's Place with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $85 to $60.

What Children's Place Does: Children's Place Inc is a specialty retailer that sells accessories, footwear, and other items for children. The company has over a thousand stores in North America and also sells through its website and wholesale.

GameStop

The Trade: GameStop Corp. GME Director Lawrence Cheng acquired a total of 4,000 shares at an average price of $95.84. To acquire these shares, it cost around $383.36 thousand.

What's Happening: Wedbush, last week, maintained GameStop with an Underperform and lowered the price target from $45 to $30.

What GameStop Does: GameStop Corp is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia, and the United States.

FIGS

The Trade: FIGS, Inc. FIGS 10% owner Thomas Tull bought a total of 6,553,637 shares at an average price of $19.75. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5.01 million.

10% owner Thomas Tull bought a total of 6,553,637 shares at an average price of $19.75. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5.01 million. What’s Happening: Barclays, earlier during the month, maintained FIGS with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $38 to $34.

Barclays, earlier during the month, maintained FIGS with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $38 to $34. What FIGS Does: FIGS Inc is a healthcare apparel company. It offers more fitted scrubs for men and women made of its proprietary fabric FIONx, which provides four-way stretch and has anti-odor, anti-wrinkle and moisture-wicking properties.

Exelon