5 Stocks To Watch For March 24, 2022
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. Darden shares gained 1.7% to $133.10 in after-hours trading.
- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Wednesday. H.B. Fuller shares climbed 5.1% to $70.81 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) to have earned $2.73 per share on revenue of $15.31 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release quarterly earnings after the markets close. SYNNEX shares slipped 0.1% to $112.00 in after-hours trading.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also said it sees FY22 adjusted EPS of $2.15 to $2.22 on sales of $1.908 billion to $1.926 billion. Ollie's Bargain shares fell 1.9% to $39.89 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) to post quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $426.38 million before the opening bell. FactSet Research shares slipped 0.1% to $426.57 in after-hours trading.
