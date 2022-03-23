Executives Buy Around $39M Of 4 Stocks

Although US stock futures traded lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Eastman Kodak Company

The Trade: Eastman Kodak Company KODK Director David Chene acquired a total of 2,684,872 shares at an average price of $5.77. To acquire these shares, it cost around $15.48 million.

Eastman Kodak was recently granted U.S. Patent #11,279,842 aqueous fluid sets for inkjet printing methods. What Eastman Kodak Does: Eastman Kodak Co is a United States-based company. The company operates via several business segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Kodak Software, Brand, Film and Imaging,

GMS

The Trade: GMS Inc. GMS 10% owner Christopher Shackelton acquired a total of 235,569 shares at an average price of $54.46. To acquire these shares, it cost around $3.77 million.

Loop Capital recently initiated coverage on GMS with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $62. What GMS Does: GMS Inc is a distributor of specialty building products including wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings, steel framing, and other complementary building products.

GameStop

The Trade: GameStop Corp. GME chairman Ryan Cohen bought a total of 100,000 shares at an average price of $101.76. To acquire these shares, it cost around $10.18 million.

GameStop shares jumped over 30% on Tuesday amid an increase in retail investor interest. What GameStop Does: GameStop Corp is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia, and the United States.

