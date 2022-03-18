5 Stocks To Watch For March 18, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $52.84 million before the opening bell. UP Fintech shares rose 1.5% to $4.16 in after-hours trading.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company said it expects an adjusted EPS of $20.50 to $21.50. FedEx shares dropped 3.8% to $219.29 in the after-hours trading session.

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) reported a net loss for the fourth quarter on Thursday. Its net sales increased 6.2% to $1.88 billion, while its gross profit shrank 15.7% during the quarter. GameStop shares dipped 8% to $80.65 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) to post a quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $71.32 million before the opening bell. CNFinance shares rose 6.2% to $3.79 in after-hours trading.

United States Steel Corp (NYSE: X) issued weak earnings forecast for the first quarter. The company said it sees Q1 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $2.96 to $3 per share versus the estimate of $3.77 per share. United States Steel shares dropped 3.5% to $33.34 in the after-hours trading session.

