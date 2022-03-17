Insiders Buy Over $7M Of 3 Penny Stocks

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
The US Federal Reserve, on Wednesday, raised its target fed funds rate by 0.25%, its first interest rate hike since 2018. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Register
Axcella Health
- The Trade: Axcella Health Inc. AXLA 10% owner Nestle SA acquired a total of 3,141,361 shares at an average price of $1.91. To acquire these shares, it cost $6 million.
- What’s Happening: Axcella Therapeutics reported a $25 million registered direct offering.
- What Axcella Health Does: Axcella Health Inc a biotechnology company focused on treating complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, compositions.
Desktop Metal
- The Trade: Desktop Metal, Inc. DM CEO Ric Fulop acquired a total of 128,850 shares at an average price of $4.08. The insider spent around $525.23 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Desktop Metal recently reported better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance above estimates.
- What Desktop Metal Does: Desktop Metal Inc manufactures 3-dimensional printers to make metal and carbon fiber 3D printing accessible to all engineers, designers, and manufacturers.
Also check this: Insiders Buy Around $2.8M Of 3 Stocks
Martin Midstream Partners
- The Trade: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. MMLP Director Ruben S Martin acquired a total of 141,767 shares at an average price of $3.72. To acquire these shares, it cost around $527.52 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Martin Midstream Partners, last month, reported FY21 sales of $882.4 million.
- What Martin Midstream Partners Does: Martin Midstream Partners LP has a diverse set of operations focused in the United States Gulf Coast region.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
It must be your lucky day... Nic Chahine, Benzinga's Full-time Head Options Trader has been minting profits during the recent volatility. His average win-rate in 2021 alone was over 90% of booked trades. Never before have we offered such a price reduction on his Options Starter strategy. For a massive 50% OFF, plus a 7-day full refund guarantee you can get full access to Nic's very own trades twice a month! These come with a complete video breakdown, explanation, charts, and trade tables (to show you that he takes every single trade alongside you). Click Here to Take this Limited Time Offer!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.