Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Buckle Posts Upbeat Profit

U.S. stocks opened on a mixed note this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.36% to 33,294.54 while the NASDAQ fell 0.42% to 13,074.92. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 4,259.61.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financial shares climbed by 0.8% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD), up 8% and OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) up 6%.

In trading on Friday, communication services shares fell by 0.3%.

Top Headline

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Friday.

Buckle reported Q4 earnings of $1.69 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.44 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $380.93 million, versus expectations of $366.30 million.

Equities Trading UP

Marygold Cos. Inc. (NYSE: MGLD) shares shot up 135% to $5.09 after dropping 21% on Thursday.

Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) got a boost, shooting 23% to $21.94 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPS) shares were also up, gaining 19% to $3.51.

Equities Trading DOWN

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) shares tumbled 37% to $1.4650. RLX Technology reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 17.7% year-on-year, to $298.8 million (RMB1.9 billion), missing the consensus of $367.8 million.

Shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) were down 38% to $2.0750 following a Bloomberg report titled 'Didi Global Said To Halt Hong Kong Listing Plan On Cybersecurity Probe.'

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) was down, falling 28% to $10.25 after the company reported fourth quarter and full fiscal year earnings.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.9% to $108.02, while gold traded down 0.8% to $1,984.20.

Silver traded down 0.4% Friday to $26.155 while copper fell 0.2% to $4.6435.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.8%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.9%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.6%. The German DAX gained 0.9%, French CAC 40 gained 0.4% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.6%.

Spanish inflation rate was revised higher to 7.6% in February versus a preliminary estimate of 7.4%. Annual inflation rate in Germany was confirmed at 5.1% in February.

Construction output in the UK expanded 9.9% year-over-year in January, following a 7.4% rise in the prior month, while trade deficit widened to GBP 16.159 billion in January from GBP 2.337 in the prior month. The British economy grew by 0.8% month-over-month in January, while industrial production increased 0.7% in January.

Economics

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index dropped to 59.7 in March from 62.8 in the previous month.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 81,108,780 cases with around 991,260 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 42,984,260 cases and 515,740 deaths, while Brazil reported over 29,249,900 COVID-19 cases with 654,140 deaths. In total, there were at least 453,958,600 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,052,800 deaths.