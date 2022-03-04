Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $11.17 million.

• Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $383.72 million.

• CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $62.90 million.

• Fathom Digital (NYSE:FATH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $43.30 million.

• Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $298.37 million.

• inTest (AMEX:INTT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $22.01 million.

• RENN Fund (AMEX:RCG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $83.60 million.

• Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $5.87 million.

• Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.