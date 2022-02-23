 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Big Ark Innovation Components Report Earnings This Week: Could It Spell More Danger For Cathie Wood?
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 23, 2022 9:19am   Comments
Share:
4 Big Ark Innovation Components Report Earnings This Week: Could It Spell More Danger For Cathie Wood?

The Ark Funds ETFs have been hit hard in 2022 with growth stocks among the laggards as investors turned to value stocks. Many stockholders have begun to question high multiples attached to once favored high growth “innovative” companies. Further pressure could come for Ark Funds this week with earnings reports of several large components.

What Happened: Four of the top ten holdings of the flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARCA: ARKK) report earnings this week, which could put further pressure on the ETF and others that include the stocks.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) is the second-largest holding in the ARK Innovation ETF, representing $716.5 million and 6.5% of assets. The company is also the fifth-largest component in the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS: ARKG).

Teladoc reported quarterly earnings after market close Tuesday. The company reported $554.2 million in revenue, beating analysts’ estimates of $545.6 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Shares are up 1.07% to $66.00 in pre-market trading on Wednesday, holding above a 52-week low of $64.92.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) is the fourth-largest holding of ARKK representing $650.4 million and 6.3% of assets. Coinbase is also the largest holding in the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARCA: ARKW) representing 8.3% of assets.

Coinbase will report fourth quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, Feb. 24. Analysts see Coinbase having fourth quarter revenue of $1.91 billion. Coinbase reported revenue of $1.31 billion in the third quarter, missing estimates from analysts.

COIN shares were down 7% to $176.76 on Tuesday, versus a 52-week range of $162.20 to $429.54.

Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: EXAS) is the sixth-largest holding in the ARK Innovation ETF, representing $591.6 million and 5.3% of assets. Exact Sciences is also the number one holding in the Ark Genomic ETF, representing 9.3% of assets.

Exact Sciences reported quarterly revenue of $473.8 million, beating a street consensus estimate of $449.0 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Shares were down 0.92% to $73.45 at the close on Tuesday, versus a 52-week low of $66.80.

Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) is the tenth-largest holding in ARKK representing $468.6 million and 4.2% of assets. Block is the ninth-largest holding in ARKW representing 4.0% of assets.

Block is set to report fourth quarter financial results after market close Thursday Feb. 24. Analysts estimate the company to report fourth quarter revenue of $4.04 billion. The company missed analysts’ estimates in each of the last two quarters, according to Benzinga Pro.

SQ shares were down 3.90% to $93.91 on Tuesday, hitting new 52-week lows versus a previous year range of $96.83 to $289.23.

Related Link: Coinbase Website Sees Massive Influlx Of Visitors After Super Bowl Ad 

Why It’s Important: The quarterly earnings reports from the four components come after a week that saw Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) and DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG), two large Ark Funds ETF favorites fall.

The four components represent 22.3% of assets in ARKK and two of the stocks are top holdings in other Ark Funds.

This represents a huge week for Ark Funds and could show more pressure on the once favored high-growth actively managed ETFs.

Price Action: ARKK is down 56% over the last year and has fallen over 31% in 2022.

ARKG is down 57% over the last year and down 26% in 2022.

ARKW is down over 54% in the last year and down 30% in 2022.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARKK)

Quick Pitch: North Equities Presents Solution To Outdated Investor Relations Campaigns
Cathie Wood Halves Exposure In Palantir, Dumps $148.9M Worth Shares On Friday
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 18, 2022: DraftKings, GameStop, Roku And More
Cathie Wood Dumps $56M In Palantir Shares After Dismal Earnings
Want To Bet Against Tesla? There Could Be A New Inverse ETF For Traders
Did ARK Invest Just Throw Shade At CNBC Following Zoom Interview With Cathie Wood?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Ark Funds Cathie WoodEarnings News Specialty ETFs Previews Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com