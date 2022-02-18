 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For February 18, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 3:47am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $8.19 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares fell 0.3% to $379.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter. Dropbox shares, however, fell 5.4% to $22.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) to have earned $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. PPL shares gained 0.5% to $28.28 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) posted downbeat revenue for its fourth quarter and issued weak sales forecast for the first quarter. Roku shares dipped 22.4% to $112.32 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion before the opening bell. Bloomin' Brands shares rose 0.5% to $22.60 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

