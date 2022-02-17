 Skip to main content

Benzinga's After-Hours Earnings Roundup: Roku, Shake Shack, Dropbox And More
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 17, 2022 6:53pm   Comments
Benzinga’s after-hours earnings roundup aims to deliver quick details about a company's earnings report, its forward-looking guidance and any other notable details.

The list is handpicked by the reporters on the Benzinga Pro Newsdesk team.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) beat estimated earnings by 142.86%, reporting EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $215.44 million from the same period last year.

Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) beat estimated earnings by 35.29%, reporting EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.17. Revenue was up $45.75 million from the same period last year.

Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) beat estimated earnings by 10.81%, reporting EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was up $61.40 million from the same period last year.

Doma Holdings (NYSE: DOMA) reported quarterly sales of $138.00 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $130.33 million by 5.89%.

Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) reported quarterly losses of $0.16 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate by 30%. The company reported quarterly sales of $104.99 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $95.31 million by 10.15%.

Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) reported quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.22 by 36.36%. The company reported quarterly sales of $244.06 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $222.96 million by 9.47%.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) beat estimated earnings by 325.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.08. Revenue was up $61.47 million from the same period last year.

Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) beat estimated earnings by 29.95%, reporting an EPS of $7.29 versus an estimate of $5.61. Revenue was up $172.34 million from the same period last year.

Realogy Holdings (NYSE: RLGY) beat estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.32. Revenue was up $85.00 million from the same period last year.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings Large Cap Mid Cap News Penny Stocks Guidance Small Cap Crowdsourcing Best of Benzinga

