Mid-Day Market Update: U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rise To 248,000; Crude Oil Down 2%

US stocks traded lower midway through trading on Thursday following the release of several economic reports.

The Dow traded down 1.31% to 34,474.90 while the NASDAQ fell 1.56% to 13,903.83. The S&P also fell, dropping, 1.34% to 4,415.03.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer staples shares climbed 0.1% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL), up 5% and Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) up 4%.

In trading on Thursday, information technology shares tumbled by 1.9%.

Top Headline

U.S initial jobless claims increased by 23,000 to 248,000 in the week ended February 12th. However, analysts were expecting a reading of 219,000.

Equities Trading UP

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) shares shot up 232% to $42.80. The company had a high redemption rate on its SPAC merger.

Shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) got a boost, shooting 26% to $4.1150 after the company announced TikTok integration.

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) shares were also up, gaining 24% to $45.73 after the company reported Q4 adjusted EBITDA results were higher year over year and better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.

Equities Trading DOWN

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) shares tumbled 51% to $20.83 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) were down 28% to $20.83 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY22 guidance.

Informatica Inc. (NYSE: INFA) was down, falling 29% to $19.86 after the company reported downbeat quarterly earnings.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2.2% to $91.60, while gold traded up 1.4% to $1,897.10.

Silver traded up 0.6% Thursday to $23.74 while copper fell 0.5% to $4.5155.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 slipped 0.91%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 1.18%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 1.11%. The German DAX dropped 0.93%, French CAC 40 fell 0.66% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 1.21%.

Italy’s trade surplus shrank to EUR 1.103 billion in December from EUR 6.789 billion in the year-ago month, while Spain's trade deficit widened to €5.3 billion in December from €1.1 billion. Passenger car sales in the European Union dropped 6% year-over-year to 682,596 in January.

Economics

Housing starts in the US dropped 4.1% to an annual rate of 1.638 million in January, while building permits increased 0.7% to an annual rate of 1.899 million.

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index fell to 16 in February from 23.2 in January.

U.S. natural-gas supplies dropped 190 billion cubic feet last week, the Energy Information Administration said.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester will speak at 5:00 p.m. ET.

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 79,808,640 cases with around 952,600 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 42,754,310 cases and 510,440 deaths, while Brazil reported over 27,812,210 COVID-19 cases with 640,860 deaths. In total, there were at least 418,657,700 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,871,220 deaths.