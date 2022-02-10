7 Stocks To Watch For February 10, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $24.22 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares rose 0.3% to $172.50 in after-hours trading.
- The Walt Disney Company DIS reported stronger-than-expected financial results for its fiscal first quarter. Disney ended the quarter with 129.8 million subscribers for Disney+, up 37% year-over-year. Disney shares surged 6.6% to $157.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting The Coca-Cola Company KO to have earned $0.41 per share on revenue of $8.96 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Coca-Cola shares gained 0.6% to $61.38 in after-hours trading.
- Mattel, Inc. MAT reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong earnings forecast for the full year. Mattel shares climbed 11.2% to $25.29 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Twitter, Inc. TWTR to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion before the opening bell. Twitter shares gained 1.8% to $38.50 in after-hours trading.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER reported net income of $892 million for the fourth quarter, while sales exceeded views. The company also said it expects Q1 adjusted EBITDA to be between $100 million and $130 million. Uber shares surged 5.8% to $42.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Kellogg Company K is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion. Kellogg shares gained 0.5% to $61.96 in after-hours trading.
