Revelation Biosciences And 3 Other Penny Stocks Bought By Insiders

Although gold prices traded almost flat this morning on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Revelation Biosciences

The Trade: Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB Director George F Tidmarsh acquired a total of 50,000 shares at an average price of $2.56. To acquire these shares, it cost $128.04 thousand.

Revelation Biosciences, last month, raised $7.76 million in equity financing. What Revelation Biosciences Does: Revelation Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development of immunologic-based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease.

Independence Contract Drilling

The Trade : Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. ICD 10% owner William Monroe acquired a total of 100,000 shares at an average price of $3.17. The insider spent around $316.69 thousand to buy those shares.

: Independence Contract Drilling recently said it expects to report Q4 2021 adjusted EBITDA ranging between about $1.2 million to $1.4 million. What Independence Contract Drilling Does: Independence Contract Drilling Inc is engaged in providing land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers.

BitNile Holdings

The Trade : BitNile Holdings, Inc. NILE Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 45,000 shares at an average price of $1.00. To acquire these shares, it cost $44.77 thousand.

: BitNile Holdings said it sees FY2022 sales of $155.00 million. What BitNile Holdings Does: BitNile Holdings Inc is engaged in providing Bitcoin mining, data center operations, and decentralized finance (DeFi) initiatives.

