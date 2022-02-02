7 Stocks To Watch For February 2, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Some of the stocks that may grab inve3stor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO to report quarterly earnings at $5.26 per share on revenue of $9.29 billion before the opening bell. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares fell 1.5% to $585.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Meta Platforms, Inc. FB to report quarterly earnings at $3.84 per share on revenue of $33.38 billion after the closing bell. Meta Platforms shares rose 3.5% to $330.15 in after-hours trading.
- Alphabet Inc. GOOGL reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company’s board also approved a 20-for-1 stock split. Alphabet shares jumped 9.2% to $3,005.00 in the after-hours trading session.
Also check out: Executives Buy More Than $600M Of 3 Stocks
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts are expecting Humana Inc. HUM to have earned $1.16 per share on revenue of $21.23 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Humana shares rose 2% to $398.66 in after-hours trading.
- General Motors Company GM reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views. The company said it sees FY22 net income of $9.4 billion to $10.8 billion. GM shares gained 1.1% to $54.64 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM to post quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $10.42 billion after the closing bell. QUALCOMM shares gained 2.9% to $182.20 in after-hours trading.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued weak earnings forecast for FY22. PayPal shares dipped 17.9% to $144.30 in the after-hours trading session.
Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.