7 Stocks To Watch For January 28, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 4:16am   Comments
Share:
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) to report quarterly earnings at $3.10 per share on revenue of $44.80 billion before the opening bell. Chevron shares rose 0.3% to $135.74 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) to report quarterly earnings at $6.96 per share on revenue of $13.25 billion before the opening bell. Charter Communications shares rose 0.5% to $563.72 in after-hours trading.

  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. iPhone sales nearly doubled from the previous quarter, while Mac sales saw strong year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter growth. Apple shares gained 4.4% to $166.16 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) to have earned $0.79 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Colgate-Palmolive shares rose 0.2% to $82.85 in after-hours trading.

  • Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. Visa shares climbed 4.6% to $215.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Before the opening bell, Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $29.01 billion. Phillips 66 shares gained 0.2% to $86.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) posted upbeat earnings and sales results for its second quarter, but issued a weak forecast. Western Digital named Wissam Jabre as its CFO. The company said it sees Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.50 to $1.80 per share. Western Digital shares dipped 8% to $49.51 in pre-market trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

