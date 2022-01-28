7 Stocks To Watch For January 28, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) to report quarterly earnings at $3.10 per share on revenue of $44.80 billion before the opening bell. Chevron shares rose 0.3% to $135.74 in pre-market trading.

Analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) to report quarterly earnings at $6.96 per share on revenue of $13.25 billion before the opening bell. Charter Communications shares rose 0.5% to $563.72 in after-hours trading.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. iPhone sales nearly doubled from the previous quarter, while Mac sales saw strong year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter growth. Apple shares gained 4.4% to $166.16 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) to have earned $0.79 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Colgate-Palmolive shares rose 0.2% to $82.85 in after-hours trading.

