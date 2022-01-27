7 Stocks To Watch For January 27, 2022
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $6.03 billion before the opening bell. McDonald's shares rose 0.9% to $251.99 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $5.16 billion before the opening bell. Mastercard shares fell 0.1% to $344.26 in after-hours trading.
Also check out these big stocks insiders are buying
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter. The company produced 305,840 vehicles in the fourth quarter, up 70% year-over-year. A total of 308,650 vehicles were delivered in the fourth quarter, up 71% year-over-year. Tesla shares, however, fell 0.8% to $930.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to have earned $1.88 per share on revenue of $118.28 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares rose 0.5% to $160.50 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak profit forecast for the first quarter. Intel shares dropped 2.8% to $50.27 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion after the closing bell. Visa shares rose 0.3% to $206.49 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $14.31 billion. Dow shares fell 0.4% to $57.00 in after-hours trading.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga