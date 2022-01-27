7 Stocks To Watch For January 27, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $6.03 billion before the opening bell. McDonald's shares rose 0.9% to $251.99 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $5.16 billion before the opening bell. Mastercard shares fell 0.1% to $344.26 in after-hours trading.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter. The company produced 305,840 vehicles in the fourth quarter, up 70% year-over-year. A total of 308,650 vehicles were delivered in the fourth quarter, up 71% year-over-year. Tesla shares, however, fell 0.8% to $930.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to have earned $1.88 per share on revenue of $118.28 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares rose 0.5% to $160.50 in after-hours trading.

