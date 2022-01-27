 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Stocks To Watch For January 27, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 4:49am   Comments
Share:
7 Stocks To Watch For January 27, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $6.03 billion before the opening bell. McDonald's shares rose 0.9% to $251.99 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $5.16 billion before the opening bell. Mastercard shares fell 0.1% to $344.26 in after-hours trading.

Also check out these big stocks insiders are buying

  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter. The company produced 305,840 vehicles in the fourth quarter, up 70% year-over-year. A total of 308,650 vehicles were delivered in the fourth quarter, up 71% year-over-year. Tesla shares, however, fell 0.8% to $930.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to have earned $1.88 per share on revenue of $118.28 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares rose 0.5% to $160.50 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak profit forecast for the first quarter. Intel shares dropped 2.8% to $50.27 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion after the closing bell. Visa shares rose 0.3% to $206.49 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the opening bell, Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $14.31 billion. Dow shares fell 0.4% to $57.00 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + DOW)

Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2022
Why Alibaba And Other Tech Stocks Are Dragging The Hang Seng Index Lower Today
Why Stephanie Link Says These Two Growth Stocks Are A Better Bet Than Microsoft
Apple Becomes The Top Smartphone Vendor In China For The First Time In 6 Years
BZ Chart Of The Day: A Look At The QQQs
Should Apple, Nike Or Google Acquire Peloton In 2022?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com