Recap: Pricesmart Q1 Earnings
Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Earnings
Pricesmart beat estimated earnings by 5.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.93, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $97.92 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 5.24% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pricesmart's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.73
|0.65
|1.05
|0.68
|EPS Actual
|0.63
|0.73
|0.92
|0.90
|Revenue Estimate
|879.77M
|848.37M
|938.34M
|837.37M
|Revenue Actual
|909.61M
|895.26M
|937.57M
|877.43M
