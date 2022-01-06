Recap: Pricesmart Q1 Earnings

Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pricesmart beat estimated earnings by 5.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.93, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $97.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 5.24% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pricesmart's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.65 1.05 0.68 EPS Actual 0.63 0.73 0.92 0.90 Revenue Estimate 879.77M 848.37M 938.34M 837.37M Revenue Actual 909.61M 895.26M 937.57M 877.43M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.