Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Digital Turbine Reports Multi-Year Collaboration With Google

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.48% to 36,476.04 while the NASDAQ fell 0.13% to 15,850.57. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.10% to 4,795.90.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 53,791,850 cases with around 839,600 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,799,690 cases and 480,290 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,246,270 COVID-19 cases with 618,570 deaths. In total, there were at least 281,959,850 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,425,280 deaths.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financials shares climbed 0.6% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF), up 4% and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBAR) up 5%.

In trading on Tuesday, information technology shares fell 0.4%.

Top Headline

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) forged a multi-year strategic partnership with Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google. The financial terms were not disclosed

Equities Trading UP

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares shot up 60% to $18.50 as traders circulated a social media post on a potential short squeeze.

Shares of Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) got a boost, shooting 25% to $6.63. Reliance Global Group, last week, reported pricing of $20.0 million private placement with institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares were also up, gaining 16% to $2.7001. The company announced the former GSK global vaccines CFO joined the BiondVax Board of Directors.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares tumbled 17% to $7.45. Microbot Medical shares jumped 65% on Monday after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Stryker Corporation to develop the LIBERTY robotic system for neurovascular applications.

Shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) were down 16% to $3.9599 after climbing around 18% on Monday.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) was down, falling 17% to $9.52.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.3% to $76.57, while gold traded up 0.5% to $1,818.50.

Silver traded up 0.9% Tuesday to $23.185 while copper fell 0.4% to $4.4555.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.5%, the Spanish Ibex Index surged 0.6% and the German DAX 40 gained 0.7%. Meanwhile, the French CAC 40 climbed 0.5% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.7%.

Spain's retail trade climbed 4.9% year-over-year in November.

Economics

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index surged 18.4% year-over-year in October.

The FHFA's house price index rose 1.1% from a month ago in October.

The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Data on money supply for November will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here