 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Digital Turbine Reports Multi-Year Collaboration With Google

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 10:16am   Comments
Share:
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Digital Turbine Reports Multi-Year Collaboration With Google

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.48% to 36,476.04 while the NASDAQ fell 0.13% to 15,850.57. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.10% to 4,795.90.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 53,791,850 cases with around 839,600 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,799,690 cases and 480,290 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,246,270 COVID-19 cases with 618,570 deaths. In total, there were at least 281,959,850 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,425,280 deaths.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financials shares climbed 0.6% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF), up 4% and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBAR) up 5%.

In trading on Tuesday, information technology shares fell 0.4%.

Top Headline

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) forged a multi-year strategic partnership with Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google. The financial terms were not disclosed

Equities Trading UP

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares shot up 60% to $18.50 as traders circulated a social media post on a potential short squeeze.

Shares of Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) got a boost, shooting 25% to $6.63. Reliance Global Group, last week, reported pricing of $20.0 million private placement with institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares were also up, gaining 16% to $2.7001. The company announced the former GSK global vaccines CFO joined the BiondVax Board of Directors.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares tumbled 17% to $7.45. Microbot Medical shares jumped 65% on Monday after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Stryker Corporation to develop the LIBERTY robotic system for neurovascular applications.

Shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) were down 16% to $3.9599 after climbing around 18% on Monday.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) was down, falling 17% to $9.52.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.3% to $76.57, while gold traded up 0.5% to $1,818.50.

Silver traded up 0.9% Tuesday to $23.185 while copper fell 0.4% to $4.4555.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.5%, the Spanish Ibex Index surged 0.6% and the German DAX 40 gained 0.7%. Meanwhile, the French CAC 40 climbed 0.5% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.7%.

Spain's retail trade climbed 4.9% year-over-year in November.

Economics

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index surged 18.4% year-over-year in October.

The FHFA's house price index rose 1.1% from a month ago in October.

The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Data on money supply for November will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APPS + BBAR)

Why Digital Turbine Shares Are Surging Today
Digital Turbine Shares Pop On Multi-Year Collaboration With Google
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For November 24, 2021
Banco BBVA Argentina's Earnings Outlook
86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com