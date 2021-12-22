 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For December 22, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 4:16am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $7.46 billion.

• Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $16.53 million.

• MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $838.97 million.

• Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $242.73 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

