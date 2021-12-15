Wednesday Is the Day of the Week

Last week ended with all three major indexes posting gains, with the Dow even making the biggest weekly percentage gain in 40 weeks. Whether Santa Claus will be making its magic all the way greatly depends on Fed who will be announcing its concluded policy after a two-day meeting. Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN), Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE), FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), and Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) are among the companies who will be reporting their fiscal quarter results.

Wednesday is the Day

The Fed's announcement will likely be influenced by consumer price inflation data which hit a nearly 40 years high last month.

Lennar

The home construction and real estate company is expected to report fiscal fourth-quarter earnings per share of $4.15 which represents YoY growth of over 46% compared to last year's comparable quarter. The Miami, Florida-based company's YoY revenue growth is expected to exceed 25% or more precisely, revenue is expected to be $8.5 billion.

According to Zacks research, the company has built 18000 homes with a gross margin of 28% over the quarter, with the number of new orders expected in the range between 15,200 and 15,400 units, while the average selling price is forecasted at $445,000. SG&A expenses are expected to make 6.7% of sales.

Thursday

Adobe

Wall Street expects Adobe to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $3.20 per share, which represents YoY growth of approximately 14% from last year's comparable quarter. Revenue growth is expected to exceed 19% to $4.09 billion. When it comes to this California-based multinational computer software company, beating earnings has been the norm over the last 24 months.

The software giant is benefiting from the massive global digitization trend that isn't showing any signs of fading. Moreover, its product portfolio is doing a great job in differentiating this unique company from its competitors.

Its biggest business, Adobe's Digital Media segment which encompasses Photoshop, After Effects, Adobe Acrobat, and Adobe Sign, accounted for 74% of its total business in the third quarter. But its smaller segment, Document Cloud business that accounts for 13% of total revenue, grew by 31% YoY over the last few quarters which translates to a massive opportunity, in addition to the prospects of its Digital Experience segment that includes Adobe's analytics and commerce units (Magento and Marketo).

FedEx

Wall Street expects the Memphis, Tennessee-based multinational delivery services company to report its fiscal second-quarter earnings of $4.25 per share, which represents a YoY decline of over 12% compared to last year's comparable quarter. Revenue growth is expected to be around 9% or 22.44 billion in revenue.

The question FedEx needs to answer is whether it will continue building momentum or return to the pattern of disappointing updates due to short-term headwinds caused by labor shortages and supply chain disruptions that the company took aggressive steps to address. The question that will be answered on Thursday will be is this enough to improve the bottom line during the most important holiday quarter of the year. Moreover, FedEx needs to show guidance that reflects the sustainability of the improvement, especially within e-commerce and the Ground segment.

Accenture

Wall Street expects the tech software stock to earn $2.63 per share and generate revenue of $14.16 billion. A leading IT consulting and outsourcing specialist has enjoyed the rapidly growing demand not only for IT services but for cloud adoption and the digital transition. Now it needs to show it can maintain the momentum in 2022.

Friday

The week will be wrapped up by the Orlando-based restaurant operator, Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE: DRI). Wall Street expects the multi-brand restaurant operator to post fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.44 per share, which translates to YoY growth of about 95%, with YoY revenue growth of almost 35% to 2.2 2 billion.

But it is safe to say that this week, all eyes will be on Jerome Powell, the Fed's chairman.

