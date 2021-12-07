A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Following Monday's Rally

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones jumped around 650 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO), Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) and Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL).

Data on international trade, nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Data on consumer credit for October will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 304 points to 35,516.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 53.75 points to 4,643.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 273.25 points to 16,116.00.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 50,149,320 with around 810,250 deaths. India reported a total of at least 34,648,380 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 22,147,470 cases.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures gained 2.2% to trade at $74.66 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 2.5% to trade at $71.23 a barrel. The API’s report on crude oil stocks will be release later during the day.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today. The Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.8% and STOXX Europe 600 Index gained 1.8%. The French CAC 40 Index climbed 2%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 1.1% while German DAX 30 climbed 1.9%. The number of employed persons in the Eurozone increased 0.9% on quarter to 160.8 million during the three months to September. French current account deficit shrank to EUR 2.6 billion in October from EUR 2.8 billion in the prior month, while trade deficit widened to EUR 7.513 billion from a revised EUR 6.943 billion. The Halifax house price index in the UK climbed 8.2% year-over-year in November, while German industrial production rose 2.8% in October.

Asian markets traded higher today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.89%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 2.72% and China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.16%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.95%, while India’s BSE Sensex climbed 1.6%. China's trade surplus shrank to $71.72 billion in November from $74.25 billion in the year-ago month. Foreign exchange reserves in China rose to $3.222 trillion in November from $3.218 trillion in October. The index of coincident economic indicators in Japan rose to 89.9 in October from a final reading of 88.7 in September, while index of leading economic indicators rose to 100.9 from 100.2. The Reserve Bank of Australia held the cash rate at a record low of 0.1% during its latest meeting, while building permits fell 12.9% to 15,911 units in October.

Broker Recommendation

Jefferies downgraded AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) from Buy to Hold..

AstraZeneca shares fell 1.7% to $54.45 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) reported adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share for its third fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021, up from $0.18 per share in the year-ago period. Total revenues climbed 40% to $185.8 million. The company also said it sees FY22 adjusted earnings of $0.66 to $0.69 per share on revenue of $717.0 to $718.0 million.

A new U.S. exchange traded fund of Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest will begin trading on Wednesday, the firm said. This will be Ark Invest's ninth ETF and its second to launch so far this year. The investment firm's ARK Space Exploration & InnovationETF (BATS: ARKX) started trading in March this year.

(BATS: ARKX) started trading in March this year. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) priced its underwritten public offering of 7,700,000 shares of common stock for total gross proceeds of around $344.6 million.

(NASDAQ: GLPI) priced its underwritten public offering of 7,700,000 shares of common stock for total gross proceeds of around $344.6 million. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) reported a $200 million buyback plan and reaffirmed fourth quarter financial guidance.

