Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Telos Falls After Q3 Results; Creative Realities Shares Spike Higher

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 2:30pm   Comments
Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded down 0.05% to 36,082.17 while the NASDAQ fell 0.35% to 15,806.01. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.11% to 4,677.64.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 47,916,190 cases with around 783,560 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,447,530 cases and 463,650 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,957,960 COVID-19 cases with 611,310 deaths. In total, there were at least 254,144,870 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,117,860 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares gained by 1% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU), up 3% and Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) up 3%.

In trading on Monday, materials shares fell 0.5%.

Top Headline

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday.

Tyson Foods posted quarterly earnings of $2.30 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $2.03 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $12.81 billion, versus expectations of $12.66 billion.

Tyson said it sees FY22 sales of $49 billion to $51 billion, versus analysts’ estimates of $47.99 billion. The company also boosted its quarterly dividend from $0.445 to $0.46 per share.

Equities Trading UP

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) shares shot up 87% to $6.63 after the company agreed to be acquired by Durational Capital Management. The company also reported Q3 earnings results.

Shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) got a boost, shooting 136% to $3.4450 as the company reported a merger with Reflect Systems.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) shares were also up, gaining 31% to $7.28. SilverSun Technologies announced plans to acquire Acumatica division of Dynamic Tech Services, Inc.

Equities Trading DOWN

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) shares tumbled 23% to $18.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and cut guidance. Wedbush downgraded Telos from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $47 to $18.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) were down 21% to $27.19 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Sell and lowered its price target from $55 to $24.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) was down, falling 23% to $9.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $80.70, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,866.10.

Silver traded down 1% Monday to $25.095 while copper fell 1.1% to $4.3995.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.35%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.16% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.34%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.05%, French CAC 40 rose 0.53% and Italy’s FTSE MIB rose 0.49%.

The Eurozone trade surplus shrank to EUR 7.3 billion in September from EUR 24.1 billion in the year-ago month.

Economics

The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index surged to 30.9 in November from 19.8 in October.

Check out the full economic calendar here

