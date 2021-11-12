 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Compass Minerals Intl
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 11:02am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For Compass Minerals Intl

Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-11-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Compass Minerals Intl will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.14

Compass Minerals Intl bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 880.00%, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Compass Minerals Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.05 0.62 1.47 0.44
EPS Actual -0.49 0.95 0.62 -0.07
Price Change % -0.55% -0.56% -7.66% -4.93%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Compass Minerals Intl were trading at $72.29 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (CMP)

Compass Minerals Intl's Debt Overview
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 20, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 30, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings