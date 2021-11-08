 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: eHealth Drops Following Q3 Results; Autolus Therapeutics Shares Gain

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 2:32pm   Comments
Share:
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: eHealth Drops Following Q3 Results; Autolus Therapeutics Shares Gain

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.12% to 36,372.57 while the NASDAQ rose 0.23% to 16,009.02. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.07% to 4,700.74.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 47,336,570 cases with around 775,210 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,366,610 cases and 461,040 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,880,430 COVID-19 cases with 609,480 deaths. In total, there were at least 250,719,480 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,066,940 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares gained by 1.2% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU), up 14% and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) up 13%.

In trading on Monday, utilities shares fell 1.9%.

Top Headline

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday.

Coty posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.08 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $0.03 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in $1.37 billion, versus expectations of $1.36 billion.

Coty said it sees FY22 earnings of $0.19 to $0.23 per share, versus analysts’ views of $0.20 per share. The company also agreed to sell additional partial stake in Wella to KKR in exchange for 56% of the preferred Coty shares owned by KKR.

Equities Trading UP

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares shot up 94% to $6.32 after the company announced the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile Electric Vehicle charging solutions for a full range of applications.

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) got a boost, shooting 28% to $88.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) shares were also up, gaining 24% to $6.92 after the company announced Blackstone Life Sciences will invest $250 million in the company.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) shares tumbled 21% to $53.33 after the company announced an update on the going-private transaction.

Shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) were down 22% to $5.37 after the company announced CEO Anthony Cataldo and CFO Michael Handelman will depart.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) was down, falling 23% to $31.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.7% to $81.86, while gold traded up 0.5% to $1,825.00.

Silver traded up 1.3% Monday to $24.48 while copper rose 1.2% to $4.3960.

Euro zone

European shares closed mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.04%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.65% and the German DAX 30 declined 0.05%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.05%, French CAC 40 rose 0.10% and Italy’s FTSE MIB slipped 0.31%.

 

Economics

There were no major US economic releases Monday.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COTY + AUTL)

Mid-Day Market Update: Trade Desk Jumps After Upbeat Results; GT Biopharma Shares Slide
38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rise; Coty Posts Upbeat Earnings
Coty Shares Gain On Q1 Beat, Raised FY22 Sales Growth Outlook
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com