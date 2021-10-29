 Skip to main content

7 Stocks To Watch For October 29, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 4:54am   Comments
Share:
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $4.40 billion before the opening bell. Colgate-Palmolive shares rose 0.7% to $77.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations. Revenues from iPhone came in at $38.87 billion, shy of the consensus estimate of $41.2 billion. Apple shares dropped 3.5% to $147.19 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) to have earned $2.21 per share on revenue of $40.52 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the opening bell. Chevron shares rose 0.3% to $113.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the opening bell, Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $5.70 per share on revenue of $12.93 billion. Charter Communications shares gained 0.2% to $708.00 in after-hours trading.

  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued downbeat sales guidance for the fourth quarter. Amazon shares tumbled 4% to $3,308.76 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $76.34 billion before the opening bell. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.4% to $64.55 in after-hours trading.
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company said it projects consolidated sales to be $32.5 billion to $33 billion in FY22, growing above the long-term guidance of 8%-10% growth. Starbucks shares dropped 4.2% to $108.50 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

