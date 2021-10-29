7 Stocks To Watch For October 29, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $4.40 billion before the opening bell. Colgate-Palmolive shares rose 0.7% to $77.40 in after-hours trading.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations. Revenues from iPhone came in at $38.87 billion, shy of the consensus estimate of $41.2 billion. Apple shares dropped 3.5% to $147.19 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) to have earned $2.21 per share on revenue of $40.52 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the opening bell. Chevron shares rose 0.3% to $113.40 in after-hours trading.

Before the opening bell, Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $5.70 per share on revenue of $12.93 billion. Charter Communications shares gained 0.2% to $708.00 in after-hours trading.

