7 Stocks To Watch For October 29, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $4.40 billion before the opening bell. Colgate-Palmolive shares rose 0.7% to $77.40 in after-hours trading.
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations. Revenues from iPhone came in at $38.87 billion, shy of the consensus estimate of $41.2 billion. Apple shares dropped 3.5% to $147.19 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) to have earned $2.21 per share on revenue of $40.52 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the opening bell. Chevron shares rose 0.3% to $113.40 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $5.70 per share on revenue of $12.93 billion. Charter Communications shares gained 0.2% to $708.00 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued downbeat sales guidance for the fourth quarter. Amazon shares tumbled 4% to $3,308.76 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $76.34 billion before the opening bell. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.4% to $64.55 in after-hours trading.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company said it projects consolidated sales to be $32.5 billion to $33 billion in FY22, growing above the long-term guidance of 8%-10% growth. Starbucks shares dropped 4.2% to $108.50 in the after-hours trading session.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga