Earnings Scheduled For September 27, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $22.70 million.

• iBio (AMEX:IBIO) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $56.28 million.

• Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $14.75 million.

• Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $20.90 million.

• Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.