Earnings Scheduled For September 22, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $387.45 million.

• Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $4.29 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $46.30 million.

• H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $797.48 million.

• Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $763.62 million.

• KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.