AutoZone Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 1:54pm   Comments
  • AutoZone Inc (NYSE: AZOreported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 8% year-on-year, to $4.91 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $4.56 billion.
  • EPS of $35.72 beat the analyst consensus of $29.87. Domestic same-store sales for the quarter increased 4.3%.
  • The gross margin decreased 82 basis points Y/Y to 52.3%. The operating margin was 21%, and operating income for the quarter rose 2.6% to $1.04 billion.
  • AutoZone held $1.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of August 28, 2021. Adjusted debt totaled $7.6 billion as of August 28, 2021.
  • The company had $417.6 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization at year-end.
  • Price Action: AZO shares are trading higher by 3.07% at $1633.76 on the last check Tuesday.

