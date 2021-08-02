A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Manufacturing Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones dropped around 150 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON), Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) and Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN).

US manufacturing PMI for July is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET, while the manufacturing composite index from the Institute for Supply Management for July and data on construction spending for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 177 points to 35,009.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 26 points to 4,415.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 83.25 points to 15,039.00.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 35,003,520 with around 613,220 deaths. India reported a total of at least 31,695,950 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 19,938,350 cases.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.2% to trade at $74.53 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1.2% to trade at $73.03 a barrel. The total number of active U.S. oil rigs slipped by 2 to 385 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported Friday.

European markets were higher today. The Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.3% and STOXX Europe 600 Index gained 0.6%. The French CAC 40 Index rose 0.7%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.9% while German DAX 30 gained 0.4%. Retail sales in Germany surged 4.2% in June following a 4.6% growth in May, while manufacturing PMI was revised higher to 65.9 in July from a preliminary reading of 65.6. French manufacturing PMI declined to 58 in July from 59 in the previous month, while Italy’s manufacturing PMI slipped to 60.3 from 62.2. The IHS Markit Spain’s manufacturing PMI declined to 59 in July versus June’s reading of 60.4.

Asian markets traded higher today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.82%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.86%, while China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.97%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.3% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.7%. Indian manufacturing PMI rose to 55.3 in July from 48.1 a month ago. The consumer confidence index in Japan rose by 1 point to 37.5 in July, while manufacturing PMI increased to 53.0 in July from a preliminary level of 52.2 . The official NBS manufacturing PMI for China dropped to 50.4 in July, while non-manufacturing PMI fell to a five-month low of 53.3 in July. Australian performance of manufacturing index dropped to a four-month low level of 60.8 in July from 63.2 a month ago, while manufacturing PMI was revised higher to 56.9 in July from a preliminary reading of 56.8.

Keybanc downgraded SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) from Overweight to Sector Weight..

SciPlay shares rose 0.3% to close at $16.09 on Friday.

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) reported that it saw “significant growth” in Bitcoin revenue during the second quarter. The company said Bitcoin revenue rose 3x year-over-year to $2.72 billion in the second quarter of 2021, while gross profit from the apex cryptocurrency was $55 million, or nearly 2% of Bitcoin revenue. The company also announced plans to purchase the “buy now, pay later” service provider Afterpay Limited, which is publicly listed in Australia.

Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) reported an adjusted loss of $0.21 per share for the second quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.36 per share. Its net revenues dropped 16% year-over-year to $6.1 million.

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), which have already minted billions of dollars from their respective COVID-19 vaccines, remain poised to earn more. Pfizer and Moderna have both renegotiated their vaccine supply contract with the European Union, the FT reported Sunday.

