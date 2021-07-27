7 Stocks To Watch For July 27, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $18.13 billion before the opening bell. GE shares rose 0.8% to $13.02 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to have earned $1.00 per share on revenue of $72.93 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares gained 0.2% to $149.26 in after-hours trading.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday. Total vehicle production totaled 206,421, up 151% year over year. Deliveries in the second quarter were up 121% year-over-year to 201,304. Tesla shares gained 1% to $664.16 in the after-hours trading session.

