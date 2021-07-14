Recap: PNC Financial Services Q2 Earnings

Shares of PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) decreased 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 336.84% over the past year to $4.50, which beat the estimate of $3.12.

Revenue of $4,667,000,000 rose by 14.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,390,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

PNC Financial Services Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 14, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xi78cqhv

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $203.88

52-week low: $100.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.93%

Company Overview

PNC Financial Services Group is a diversified financial services company offering retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking. PNC has 2,300 branches in 21 states and the District of Columbia and is the seventh- largest U.S. bank by assets.