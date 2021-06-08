 Skip to main content

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Thor Industries Beats Q3 Estimates

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2021 10:19am   Comments
Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.16% to 34,574.38 while the NASDAQ rose 0.32% to 13,926.79. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.04% to 4,224.95.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,378,760 cases with around 597,980 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 28,996,470 cases and 351,300 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,984,210 COVID-19 cases with 474,400 deaths. In total, there were at least 173,668,200 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,738,410 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares climbed 0.5% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), up 18%, and Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS), up 16%.

In trading on Tuesday, financial shares fell 1%.

Top Headline

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.

Thor Industries reported quarterly earnings of $3.29 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $2.34 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $3.46 billion, versus expectations of $3.01 billion.

 

Equities Trading UP

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) shares shot up 52% to $5.28 after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform and raised its price target from $3 to $9.

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) got a boost, shooting 56% to $18.54 amid increased retail investor interest in the stock.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) shares were also up, gaining 45% to $4.1799.

Equities Trading DOWN

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) shares tumbled 17% to $10.97. HOOKIPA Pharma reported positive Phase 1 data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 study of HB-200 for the treatment of advanced human papillomavirus 16-positive cancers.

Shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) were down 16% to $7.65. Ra Medical Systems shares jumped 87% on Monday after retail traders pushed the stock higher.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) was down, falling 12% to $109.97. CureVac recently said its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate had passed its first interim analysis, but it was not yet ready to share efficacy data.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1% to $68.55, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,898.60.

Silver traded down 0.6% Tuesday to $27.855 while copper fell 0.5% to $4.506.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.2%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.3% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.1%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.2%, French CAC 40 rose 0.2% and Italy’s FTSE MIB fell 0.1%.

French current account deficit shrank to EUR 1.4 billion in April versus a revised EUR 2.7 billion a month ago, while trade deficit increased to EUR 6.24 billion from a revised EUR 6.14 billion. Industrial production in Germany fell 1% in April.

Economics

The NFIB small business optimism index fell slightly to 99.6 in May.

The US trade gap shrank to $68.9 billion in April versus a record high $75 billion gap a month ago. Imports to the US fell $3.8 billion to $273.9 billion in April, while exports rose by $2.3 billion to $205.0 billion.

The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index jumped 14.5% year-over-year during the week ended June 5.

The number of job openings increased around 1.0 million from the prior month to a fresh record high of 9.286 million in April.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

