News From The EV World: May 13, 2021

EV news keeps on coming. After leading companies like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), General Motors (NYSE: GM) and NIO (NASDAQ: NIO) now Subaru Corporation (OTC: FUJHY) has finally hopped on the EV train by officially releasing a few of teaser images of its first electric car that will be powered by the platform it has been co-developing with fellow Japanese automaker Toyota Motors (NYSE: TM). Renown tonneau cover designer and manufacturer that brought its revolutionary solar fusion TerraVis to the EV table, Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP) has announced this morning it entered pre-production and testing phase with TerraVis COR mobile energy storage system with which it'll tap into a wider consumer market.

Subaru's First EV

No pricing or specs have been released but the Solterra EV will be coming to the US, Canada, Europe, and Japan in 2022. Like its automotive peers, the Japanese automaker will use its first electric vehicle as a clean slate to refresh the way it designs the interior of its vehicles. Solterra was created from two Latin words, "Sol" standing for the ‘Sun' and "Terra" standing for the ‘Earth' to represent the automaker's commitment to deliver traditional SUV capabilities in a way that is in harmony with the environment, which does sound refreshingly harmonic for corporate naming conventions. Like other vehicles that will be built on this platform which Toyota calls the e-TNGA and Subaru calls e-Subaru, Subaru's first EV will benefit from its expertise in creating good all-wheel drive systems and Toyota's mastery in developing battery technology for its hybrids. Solterra certainly seems more pleasing to the eyes than "BZ4X," the first SUV Toyota will build on this shared platform that is also due out next year.

Worksport's TerraVis COR Has Entered The Production Prototype Phase

After signing deals with Atlis Motor Vehicles and Hercules Electric Vehicles to configure its groundbreaking TerraVis system for their upcoming electric pickups and the company's most recent news about the expansion of its manufacturing capacity and Private Label customer base, Worksport reported it has entered the pre-production and testing phase of its mobile energy storage system, TerraVis COR.

In the coming weeks, the company will soon launch a TerraVis website to provide more information on this revolutionary line. TerraVis COR 's first pre-production prototype is expected to be ready during the early stages of the third quarter. It will be fully operational and is expected to reflect the final product that will be commercially available by the end of the year. However, extensive testing is required to receive certifications for it to become a commercially viable global product. This independent mobile energy system is the ideal integration of user-friendly simplicity with clever and multi-dimensional functionality. It is an extension to its TerraVis line that will allow the company to go beyond pickup trucks and tap into a wider consumer market, appealing to any everyday consumer who needs mobile power- and that is pretty much everyone.

Worksport is also in in the process of getting its uniquely designed sold through several large, automotive-focused, online retailers to expand its footprint nationally. Simultaneously, discussions are being held with various distribution channels to get the company's innovative branded products in many brick-and-mortar stores in the coming year as the company is working diligently towards becoming a household brand known for its unique offering of affordable leading-edge technology that enhances everyday lives.

New EV models are coming, the world's first electric pickup will see the light of the day this year with exciting technology developments also on the way as after all, EVs are more about software than hardware.

