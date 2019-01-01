QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.08 - 8.45
Vol / Avg.
311.1K/144.4K
Div / Yield
0.25/2.99%
52 Wk
8.19 - 10.5
Mkt Cap
12.6B
Payout Ratio
65.31
Open
8.45
P/E
22.34
EPS
11.79
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 12, 2022, 8:47AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 9:28AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Subaru Corp is a Japan-based company engaged in the automobile manufacturing business. The company is split into three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The Automotive Business, which constitutes the vast majority of the company's revenue, manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand. The Aerospace Company includes airplanes and aerospace-related machinery and components. The Other Businesses segment consists of Industrial product, and real estate lease, among others. A vast majority of the sales is derived from North America.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.100
REV5.860B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Subaru Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Subaru (FUJHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Subaru (OTCPK: FUJHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Subaru's (FUJHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Subaru.

Q

What is the target price for Subaru (FUJHY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Subaru (OTCPK: FUJHY) was reported by Citigroup on November 16, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FUJHY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Subaru (FUJHY)?

A

The stock price for Subaru (OTCPK: FUJHY) is $8.2035 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:54:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Subaru (FUJHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 10, 2008 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) reporting earnings?

A

Subaru’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Subaru (FUJHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Subaru.

Q

What sector and industry does Subaru (FUJHY) operate in?

A

Subaru is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.