A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Crude Oil Falls 1%
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after the Nasdaq tumbled 350 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG), Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA).
The NFIB small business optimism index for April is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET, while the Labor Department's JOLTS report for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 1:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 147 points to 34,521.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 29.75 points at 4,153.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index fell 183 points to 13,173.75.
The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 32,744,100 with around 582,150 deaths. India reported a total of at least 22,992,510 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 15,209,990 cases.
Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.1% to trade at $67.55 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1.2% to trade at $64.15 a barrel. The API’s report on crude inventories will be released later during the day.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were lower today. The Spanish Ibex Index fell 1.5% and STOXX Europe 600 Index fell 1.9%. The French CAC 40 Index fell 1.9%, London’s FTSE 100 dropped 2.1% while German DAX 30 dropped 2%. Industrial production in Italy fell 0.1% in March, while Germany’s wholesale prices rose 7.2% year-over-year in April.
Asian markets traded lower today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 3.08%, while China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.4%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 2.03%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.1%, and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.8%. China's producer prices increased 6.8% year-over-year in April, while annual inflation rate surged to 0.9% in April from 0.4%. Household spending in Japan climbed 6.2% during March.
Broker Recommendation
Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $434..
Coinbase Global shares fell 3% to $284.52 in pre-market trading.
Check out other major ratings here
Breaking News
- The US Food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged between 12 to 15 years.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results..
- NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ: NLOK) reported upbeat sales for its fourth quarter and also issued strong FY22 guidance. The company also announced it added $1.5 billion to its buyback program.
- TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP) said on Monday it scored 1,000 new bookings in April and added 1,200 in the first quarter, taking its total booking to 6,775 trucks so far.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga