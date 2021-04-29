8 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $11.09 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares fell 0.1% to $231.98 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to have earned $9.54 per share on revenue of $104.46 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Amazon shares rose 0.9% to $3,489.85 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: AMZN) to have earned $9.54 per share on revenue of $104.46 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Amazon shares rose 0.9% to $3,489.85 in pre-market trading. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fiscal-year 2021 second quarter. iPhone revenue rose 65% year-over-year last quarter. Apple's board announced a 7% increase in cash dividend to 22 cents per share and also authorized a $90 billion increase to its existing share repurchase program. Apple shares rose 2.4% to $136.73 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts expect Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $5.03 billion before the opening bell. Mcdonald's shares slipped 0.1% to $232.39 in pre-market trading.

