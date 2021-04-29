8 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $11.09 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares fell 0.1% to $231.98 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to have earned $9.54 per share on revenue of $104.46 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Amazon shares rose 0.9% to $3,489.85 in pre-market trading.
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fiscal-year 2021 second quarter. iPhone revenue rose 65% year-over-year last quarter. Apple's board announced a 7% increase in cash dividend to 22 cents per share and also authorized a $90 billion increase to its existing share repurchase program. Apple shares rose 2.4% to $136.73 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $5.03 billion before the opening bell. Mcdonald's shares slipped 0.1% to $232.39 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Before the markets open, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $11.11 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares rose 0.2% to $66.15 in pre-market trading.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Wednesday. The company reported 1.88 billion daily active users, up 8% year-over-year, as well as 2.85 billion monthly active users, up 10% year-over-year. Facebook shares climbed 6.2% to $326.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion before the opening bell. Mastercard shares rose 1.1% to $399.80 in pre-market trading.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, but warned that the semiconductor chip shortage will reduce production by 50% in the second quarter. Ford shares fell 3.3% to $12.02 in the pre-market trading session.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga