 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 4:44am   Comments
Share:
8 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $11.09 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares fell 0.1% to $231.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to have earned $9.54 per share on revenue of $104.46 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Amazon shares rose 0.9% to $3,489.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fiscal-year 2021 second quarter. iPhone revenue rose 65% year-over-year last quarter. Apple's board announced a 7% increase in cash dividend to 22 cents per share and also authorized a $90 billion increase to its existing share repurchase program. Apple shares rose 2.4% to $136.73 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $5.03 billion before the opening bell. Mcdonald's shares slipped 0.1% to $232.39 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Before the markets open, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $11.11 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares rose 0.2% to $66.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Wednesday. The company reported 1.88 billion daily active users, up 8% year-over-year, as well as 2.85 billion monthly active users, up 10% year-over-year. Facebook shares climbed 6.2% to $326.00 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion before the opening bell. Mastercard shares rose 1.1% to $399.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, but warned that the semiconductor chip shortage will reduce production by 50% in the second quarter. Ford shares fell 3.3% to $12.02 in the pre-market trading session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

Apple Q2 Earnings Report Reinforces It Will Be 'Top-Performing' FAANG Stock Of 2021, Says Munster
Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2021
A Company Is Capitalizing On GameStop, Dogecoin Mania To Sell...Noodles
Will HBO Max's $9.99 Ad-Supported Streaming Service Present A Threat To Netflix?
Why Facebook Is Warning Against The Apple Impact On Revenue In Coming Quarters
Amazon Is Hiking Hourly Workers' Pay A Month Early Amid Controversy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com