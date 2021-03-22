Monday's Market Minute: Rising Rates And The Fed

Investors and traders are dialed in on inflation, economic data, and interest rates this week, so let’s take a minute to get ahead of what’s to come.

First, we have rates on the rise, and long-term investors are wondering if the recent spike will derail some of the existing trends that have been in place the last few years. With the TYX to 2.50% and the TNX to 1.75%, many are wondering whether it will slow the move up we’ve seen in the indices, commodities, or some of the other trends we’ve seen brought on by rates at historic lows? What do rates on the move higher mean for the U.S. Dollar? These are all questions on the minds on investors, but the Fed was pretty clear last week that they are watching the hard data, so as traders, so should we! And this week we have some “hard data” to keep an eye on; we have Existing Home Sales, New Home Sales, Durable Goods Orders, GDP, and Personal Income and Spending – all of which could move markets, so stay dialed in on the reports this week.

In terms of companies reporting quarterly results we have Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE), GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), KB Home (NYSE: KBH), Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RH), and Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL). We also have a handful of Fed speakers to help provide insight as to what’s playing out with rates headed north as the economy gets back on track. But more importantly, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will speak in front of House and Senate committees this week, and comments from either can potentially move markets. There’s lots to keep an eye on in terms of potential markets movers with indices at or near all-time highs.