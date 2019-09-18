Market Overview

Decision Time: Breaking Down What To Expect From The Fed
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
September 18, 2019 1:39pm   Comments
Decision Time: Breaking Down What To Expect From The Fed

Petra Bakosova, Chief Operating Officer, Hull Tactical, dives into expectations ahead of the Fed announcement at 2 pm ET. She says that although it might seem like the markets are overvalued, she’s seeing a lot of positive economic activity.

Information from TDA is not intended to be investment advice or construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy, and is for illustrative purposes only. Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: TD AmeritradeEarnings News Federal Reserve Markets General

 

