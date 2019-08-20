Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Home Depot Earnings Beat Expectations

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.27% to 26,066.47 while the NASDAQ fell 0.25% to 7,983.09. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.41% to 2,911.75.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares slipped by just 0.1% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO), up 15%, and Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV), up 9%.

In trading on Tuesday, materials shares tumbled by 1.1%.

Top Headline

Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. The company also lowered its 2019 sales outlook.

Home Depot reported second-quarter earnings of $3.17 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.09. The company reported quarterly sales of $30.839 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. Home Depot reaffirmed EPS for 2019.

Equities Trading UP

iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) shares shot up 89% to $1.32 after the company announced an agreement with United Therapeutics to produce recombinant human collagen-based bioink for 3D bioprinted organ transplants.

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) got a boost, shooting up 25% to $3.20 after the company announced a settlement to resolve the "Track 1" opioid cases. The settlement will resolve Track 1 cases which assert claims relating to manufacturing, marketing, distribution, etc.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares were also up, gaining 25% to $0.5799 after the company was granted an exclusive license from Wayne State University for technology and patents related TNX-1600.

Equities Trading DOWN

NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares tumbled 33% to $4.91 after the company suspended enrollment in independent investigator-sponsored Phase III metastatic pancreatic study ACELARATE following a prespecified futility analysis.

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) were down 31% to $3.3550 after the company announced that it would discontinue the development of its SYNB1020. The SYNB1020 is an early-stage clinical product candidate for the treatment of Hyperammonemia.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) was down, falling 14% to $103.95 after the company announced it had received a complete response letter from the FDA regarding the new drug application seeking accelerated approval of Golodirsen.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.4% to $55.98, while gold traded up 0.2% to $1,514.60.

Silver traded up 0.2% Tuesday to $16.98, while copper fell 0.7% to $2.584.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.5%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index slipped 0.6%. Meanwhile, the German DAX gained 0.1%, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.2% while UK shares rose 0.2%.

Economics

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly is set to speak at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles will speak in Salt Lake City, Utah at 6:00 p.m. ET.