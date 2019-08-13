Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Brinker Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 13, 2019 7:55am   Comments
Share:

Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.36 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.34 by 1.49%. This is a 14.29% increase over earnings of $1.19 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $834.1 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $835.23 million by 0.14%. This is a 2.08% increase over sales of $817.093 million the same period last year.

Brinker shares closed Monday at $39.86. The stock has a 52-week high of $53.61 and a 52-week low of $36.82.

Related Links:

Sysco Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings

The Stars Group Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EAT)

7 Stocks To Watch For August 13, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2019
Brinker's Sales Growth Prospects Keeps KeyBanc On The Sidelines
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 23, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Empire State Index
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Advance Auto Parts Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss