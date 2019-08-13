Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.36 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.34 by 1.49%. This is a 14.29% increase over earnings of $1.19 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $834.1 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $835.23 million by 0.14%. This is a 2.08% increase over sales of $817.093 million the same period last year.

Brinker shares closed Monday at $39.86. The stock has a 52-week high of $53.61 and a 52-week low of $36.82.

