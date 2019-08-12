Market Overview

The Stars Group Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 12, 2019 7:47am   Comments
The Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) reported second-quarter earnings of 48 cents per share. This is a 20% decrease over earnings of 60 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported $637.618 million in sales this quarter. This is a 54.95% increase over sales of $411.512 million the same period last year.

The Stars Group cut fiscal year 2019 guidance sales from $2.64 billion-$2.765 billion to $2.5 billion-$2.575 billion and adjusted EPS from $1.87-$2.11 to $1.68-$1.83.

The Stars Group shares were trading down 14.33% at $13.69 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $32.25 and a 52-week low of $14.52.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

