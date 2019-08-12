Sysco (NYSE: SYY) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.10 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.06 by 3.77%. This is a 17.02% increase over earnings of 94 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $15.5 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $15.65 billion by 0.96%. This is a 1.20% increase over sales of $15.316 billion the same period last year.

“Sysco saw improved year-over-year performance in the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019,” said CEO Tom Bené. “We continue to focus on our customers and are furthering the progress of our transformative initiatives, which we believe will increase the ease of doing business with Sysco, position us well for the long-term and create value for our shareholders in fiscal year 2020 and beyond.”

Sysco shares were trading up 3.5% at $72.44 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $75.98 and a 52-week low of $59.44.

