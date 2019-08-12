Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sysco Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 12, 2019 8:21am   Comments
Share:

Sysco (NYSE: SYY) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.10 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.06 by 3.77%. This is a 17.02% increase over earnings of 94 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $15.5 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $15.65 billion by 0.96%. This is a 1.20% increase over sales of $15.316 billion the same period last year.

“Sysco saw improved year-over-year performance in the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019,” said CEO Tom Bené. “We continue to focus on our customers and are furthering the progress of our transformative initiatives, which we believe will increase the ease of doing business with Sysco, position us well for the long-term and create value for our shareholders in fiscal year 2020 and beyond.”

Sysco shares were trading up 3.5% at $72.44 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $75.98 and a 52-week low of $59.44.

Related Links:

Barrick Gold Reports Q2 Earnings Beat

Farfetch Buys New Guards For $675M, Reports Q2 Earnings

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SYY)

5 Stocks To Watch For August 12, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019
Big Deal In The Food And Beverage Distribution Game
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Cloudera Reaches Deal With Carl Icahn